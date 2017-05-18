Guess Which Cast Member Is Leaving SNL?

One of my favorite cast members on SNL is leaving after this weekend: Bobby Moynihan gave notice to Saturday Night Live that he’s leaving the show.

This weekend’s season finale will be Moynihan’s last show after nine seasons. Earlier in the week, Bobby tweeted a group selfie as the SNL cast pitched their best sketches to Dwayne Johnson, who hosts the season finale.

Bobby Moynihan won’t be out of a job for long. CBS picked up his sitcom called Me, Myself, & I. Taping begins in two months for its debut this fall.

So that means….no more “Drunk Uncle”. Here is a great one with Peter Dinklage.