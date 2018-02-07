Habitat for Humanity hosts Repair Cafes

A few of the Habitat for Humanity ReStores are hosting Repair Cafes this month. These are free fix-it events where you can get items repaired for free by skilled volunteers. If you’ve got a broken toaster or blender, a DVR or stereo, the volunteers at the fix-it fairs will do their best to give it a new life. They’re also available to tune up a bike or mend some clothing items. The Clark County store hosts a repair café tomorrow night, there’s one at the Washington County ReStore on the 10th and another in Gresham on the 24th. They’re also looking for fix-it volunteers.

Clark County Repair Café: https://www.facebook.com/RepairClarkCounty/?utm_content=d21f42bf8a99a7585397873d8ce4462e&utm_campaign=February Specials&utm_source=Robly.com&utm_medium=email

Washington County Repair Café: https://www.facebook.com/events/161323601137589/

Gresham Repair Café: https://www.facebook.com/events/188060708610427/