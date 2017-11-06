It Happened Today… November 26th.

1967, Reg Dwight (Elton John) and his song writing partner Bernie Taupin signed to DJM publishing, their signatures had to be witnessed by their parents because they were both under 21 years of age. Thus creating one of the most successful pairing, right up there with Lennon and McCartney. Actually, possibly more successful than Lennon and McCartney. That’s blasphemy, right?

1943, Born on this date, Joni Mitchell , Canadian singer, songwriter. She is responsible for songs like , Big Yellow Taxi’,‘Help Me and she wrote ‘Both Sides Now’ a hit for Judy Collins and ‘Woodstock’ a hit for Crosby Stills Nash.