It Happened Today… November 2nd

In 2007 Ozzy Osbourne is more than miffed when police in North Dakota use Ozzy’s name to promote a party where Ozzy would supposedly be appearing. The party was devised to lure criminals with outstanding warrants to the festivities. Police arrest 30. Ozzy said he was insulted. Police said it was creative and effective.

In 1999, Foo Fighters released their third studio album ‘There Is Nothing Left to Lose’, the album marks the first appearance of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Early pressings of the disc included a temporary tattoo, similar to the one featured on the album cover. Oooo temporary tattoos! How hip!

In 1974, George Harrison became the first Beatle to undertake a solo world tour when he played Vancouver, Canada. Overall Paul and John were more successful but George is by far the most consistent of the fab four in his solo career.