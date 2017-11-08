It Happened Today… November 8th

2007 In San Francisco, Elvis Costello performs his debut album, My Aim Is True, with the band Clover. When Costello recorded the album in 1976, Clover was his backing band. Members of that group went on to form Huey Lewis & the News. It’s funny how all kinds of music and the players intersect… isn’t it?

2002 David Gilmour, longtime guitarist for Pink Floyd, is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II. That’s great and all but besides the medal what other benefits are there. Preferred parking in the UK? Extra pancakes at iHop? What, What, What?

1975 David Bowie makes his US television debut on the CBS variety show Cher, performing “Fame.” Bowie also sings a medley of tracks with Cher. Wow, I remember watching that live and thinking, “Hmmm, not that cool.” Just saying. Bowie on the Muppets would have been a better choice. Right?

1971 Paul McCartney throws a party at London’s Empire Ballroom to officially launch his new group, Wings. McCartney recently noted in an interview with the BBC that Wings wasn’t a very good band. It was fun, but not very good.