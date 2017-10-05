It Happened Today October 5th

October 5th, 2011 Steve Jobs, Apple founder and music industry visionary, passes away at age 56 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Job’s and Apple singlehandedly changed the way we access our music.

October 5th, 2007 A federal jury finds a Minnesota woman guilty of online music file-sharing through the public service KaZaa, fining her $220,000.

October 5th, 1999After breaking up in 1983, The Who perform when Roger Daltrey announces that they will play a concert in Las Vegas.



October 5th, 1966 The Jimi Hendrix Experience forms in London.

October 5th, 1962 The night The Beatles release their first single, “Love Me Do” b/w “P.S. I Love You” in the UK, it is played on Radio Luxembourg, owned by EMI, representing the first time a Beatles song is ever heard on the airwaves.