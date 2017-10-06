It happened today October 6th

October 6th, 1951, Kevin Cronin, REO Speedwagon, comes in screaming into this world.

October 6th, 1964, Born on this day, Matthew Sweet, singer-guitarist,

October 6th, 1966, Tommy Stinson, bass, in The Replacements gets his first diaper changed.

October 6th, 1982, Born on this day, William Butler, synthesizer, bass, guitar, percussion the Grammy Award-winning indie rock band Arcade Fire.

October 6th, 2010, A set of John Lennon’s fingerprints were seized by the FBI from a New York memorabilia dealer who intended to sell them for $100,000. The prints were taken at a New York police station in 1976 when Lennon applied for permanent US residence. The bureau believed the card was still government property and was investigating how it landed in private hands.

October 6th, 2011, Starship’s ‘We Built This City’ was named ‘the worst song of the 1980s’ in a poll by Rolling Stone magazine. ‘The Final Countdown’ by the Swedish band Europe came in second and ‘Lady in Red’ by Chris de Burgh was third. Also making the top five were Wham!’s ‘Wake Me Up (Before You Go Go)’ and ‘The Safety Dance’ by Men Without Hats. Basically, songs that were popular although unliked by music snobs.

