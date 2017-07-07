Harvest your gray water at home

Yesterday I talked about easy ways to harvest gray water from your home to use in your garden. If you want to dive deeper into gray water harvesting, the PDX Graywater Partnership is hosting workshops, courses and tours on how to divert water from your laundry, showers or sinks into the yard and garden. I love the idea of watering trees when I do laundry and there’s a free workshop Design Your Own Laundry-to-Landscape System. You can also sign up for a Hands-on Laundry to Landscape Workshop and a 5 Day Graywater Installer’s Course. At the end of the program there’s a tour of Portland graywater systems. Priority seating is given to Multnomah County residents.

