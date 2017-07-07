Harvest your gray water at home
By Peggy LaPoint
|
Jul 7, 2017 @ 6:38 AM

Yesterday I talked about easy ways to harvest gray water from your home to use in your garden. If you want to dive deeper into gray water harvesting, the PDX Graywater Partnership is hosting workshops, courses and tours on how to divert water from your laundry, showers or sinks into the yard and garden. I love the idea of watering trees when I do laundry and there’s a free workshop Design Your Own Laundry-to-Landscape System. You can also sign up for a Hands-on Laundry to Landscape Workshop and a 5 Day Graywater Installer’s Course. At the end of the program there’s a tour of Portland graywater systems. Priority seating is given to Multnomah County residents.

https://greywateraction.org/greening-portland-greywater/

Related Content

How to use extra fresh herbs
Remodeling? Read this first!
Three chemicals to watch out for in personal care ...
Go Lloyd events for Bike Month
Portland Employer’s Bike Summit
Have a great food waste idea? Closed Loop Foundat...