Heads Up…New Portland Speed Limits In Residential Areas

The Portland City Council unanimously approved a plan to lower speed limits to 20 mph on thousands of miles of city streets.

The council voted Wednesday to reduce speed limits on non-arterial residential streets, which comprise about 70 percent of the city’s street grid.

The emergency ordinance takes effect immediately on roads without speed limit signs. On those with posted 25 mph speed limits, the change takes effect when the signs are replaced. The city expects to replace the signs citywide by April, an effort that’s expected to cost $300,000.

Speed limits on busier collector and arterial streets won’t change. -Mitch-