Healthy flooring choices

Yesterday I talked about ways to detox the air in your home in small ways. Today I’ll talk about bigger ways to clean the air in your house. If you’re doing any remodeling, think carefully about the flooring you choose. While it’s often overlooked, flooring can affect the health of your family. Some flooring contains formaldehyde that can contribute to chronic respiratory issues. There are plenty of green choices. Hardwood floors made from certified or reclaimed wood are a nice choice. If you’re a fan of carpeting, choose one with low VOC. They also have some with recycled content and natural fiber carpets and rugs. We put a concrete floor in our basement with our radiant floor heating, which is also a healthy choice.

http://ronandlisa.com/2014/08/19/4-healthy-flooring-alternatives-greener-home/