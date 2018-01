First listen and I like it! David Byrne’s first song (and first solo music in over a decade) from the soon-to-be-announced album American Utopia out March 2018. The song was co-written with long time collaborator, Brian Eno.

David will be embarking on a major global tour this year. The official announcement will be coming shortly, but he has already been announced as one of the major artists at Coachella.