Super excited to hang with Nathaniel Ratliff & the Nightsweats today at 6 in the KINK Live Studio! KINK’s been playing a new song from the band with ‘You Worry Me’ but the just gave us a new one with ‘Hey Mama’.

The band comes back to Portland after today’s exclusive KINK performance this summer. They’ll be playing Friday August 10th at the Edgefield.