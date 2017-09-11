How To Help Those Affected By The Natural Disasters

To Donate Money, you have a few options:

When a hurricane or tropical storm strikes, your donation helps the Red Cross provide shelter, food and comfort to families.

UNICEF saves and protects the world’s most vulnerable children, working to ensure child rights and providing health care, immunizations, nutrition, access to safe water and sanitation services, basic education, protection and emergency relief.

Their disaster relief fund will help local United Ways meet the storm-related needs and support long-term recovery efforts. 100% of individual donations given to the Harvey and Irma Recovery Funds will be distributed to the affected areas.

To Donate Blood:

Bloodworks Northwest needs donations. They have been sending blood to all of the areas affected by natural disasters. Blood supplies are critically low. Visit their website to find a blood drive near you. Saving lives through research, innovation, education and excellence in blood, medical and lab services in partnership with our community.

Help The Animals:

Adopt an animal from a local shelter such as the Oregon Humane Society or make a monetary donation. OHS has teams in the disaster locations ready to transport local shelter animals to Oregon to be placed up for adoption. This frees up space in the disaster zone’s shelters to allow stray animals a place to live until they are reunited with their humans.

To Volunteer

Whether locally or on location, you can help out in many ways. Just click on the Volunteer section of their website to find out more.

Register now to be added to a stewardship list. After fire damage can be assessed, Friends of the Columbia River Gorge will be implenting a plan of action for work parties and Gorge stewardship efforts. You’ll receive information when they are able to provide it.