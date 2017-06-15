Help Find Roxy the Stolen Dog
By Corey Foley
|
Jun 15, 2017 @ 7:07 AM

Police have released the photo of a 9-year-old black lab that was reported stolen in downtown Portland yesterday.

Roxy was taken outside the Good Earth Café on SW 3rd Ave. She weighs 70 pounds and was last seen wearing a black collar with pink rhinestones and a six-foot leash.

The suspect is white and was wearing black clothing with some kind of large, white design on the front. The owner could not identify the suspect’s gender.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Portland police

