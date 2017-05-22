Help Get This Portland Woman Home

A Portland woman is stuck in Minnesota. About two weeks ago, a tree fell on her while she and her husband were on vacation.

Micki Scott and her husband, Don, were eating pizza with friends when the tree fell on her. They were celebrating their daughter’s 50th birthday.

She was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. She has broken ribs, a punctured lung, and her pelvis is fractured in five different places.

Transporting Micki from Minnesota to Portland will cost thousands of dollars and it is not covered by insurance.

There is a go-fund-me page to help get them back home. So far, they raised a little over $6,000 towards their $35,000 goal.

The couples local pizza spot in Southeast Portland, Roma Pizza, plans to have an upcoming fundraiser as well.

If you would like to donate, click here:

https://www.gofundme.com/mickiscott