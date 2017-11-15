Help Portland Go Strawless!

KINK supports Strawless Ocean‘s global initiative to remove 500 million plastic straws from the U.S. waste stream in 2017. In the first campaign of its kind, Strawless In Seattle, businesses and cultural icons committed to incorporating marine degradable alternatives to single-use plastic straws resulting in the radical reduction of plastic straw consumption in Seattle. In September alone, 2.3 million single-use plastic straws were permanently removed from the city. And we are certain Portland can do EVEN BETTER THAN SEATTLE! Now the search is on to decide which next 10 cities in the world go strawless, and we want to make sure Portland is at the top of the list.

CLICK HERE to vote for Portland to be the next major city to pledge to keep straws out of our landfills and oceans!

Hurry…voting ends November 30th, 2017!

And to help our chances even more, post pic of your favorite beverage without a straw, with the hashtag #StrawlessInPortland and tag KINK and Lonely Whale.