Help save bats

Think bats are scary creatures? The folks at the Oregon Zoo are set to change your mind. They’re looking to rebrand bats, and just in time for Halloween. When you think of all of the good things that bats do, you might just be convinced. Bats are play a critical role in our food chain, they eat insects, pollinate plants and disperse seeds. Over 500 different types of plants rely on bats, which means so do we. There are over 15 species of bats in the Pacific Northwest and there are ways you can help protect them, including going pesticide-free in your yard. When you’re on a hike, don’t disturb them, they hibernate in caves or mines in the winter. You can also build a bat box for your yard.

