Get ready for two all-star benefit concerts in one weekend next month, all to help former R.E.M. sideman Scott McCaughey, who suffered a stroke last month while on tour. He also calls Portland home. You might remember him as the front man for The Minus 5 and The Young Fresh Fellows.

The Help the Hoople benefit is set for January 5th and 6th, 2018.

The first show on 5th takes place at the Star Theater, and will feature Alejandro Escovedo and M. Ward.

On the 6th, the show takes place at the Wonder Ballroom and will feature The Decemberists, as well as a supergroup led by Peter Buck and Mike Mills of R.E.M and Sleater-Kinney founder Corin Tucker.

There will also be an online auction of autographed items, plus other acts joining the line-up. Keep an eye on HelptheHoople.org for details (a website that is “coming soon”.)

There is also a GoFundMe campaign where you can donate to help with McCaughey’s medical expenses.