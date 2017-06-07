Here’s what you can do about climate change

Now that the president has withdrawn from the Paris Accord, what’s a citizen to do? Some of the most important changes throughout the history of the United States haven’t come from the federal government, they’ve come from We The People. We can’t change the president’s decision, but we can control our actions. So here are a number of small, but powerful things you can do about climate change. A large portion of greenhouse gas emissions comes from animal agriculture, to put it simply, meat. If becoming vegan or vegetarian is out of the question, try cutting your meat consumption in half. Also, choose organic foods. Synthetic fertilizers begin as byproducts of oil refining. Line dry your clothes, it’s easy and saves you money. Here’s another money saver, but maybe not as easy for some. Live in your climate. What does that mean? Save your air conditioner for the extremes only.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeffmcmahon/2017/01/23/nine-things-you-can-do-about-climate-change/#40a1d53a680c