Here’s the Events for this Week

Rock the Boat October 27th

This Halloween cruise is a costume dance party with a DJ, cash bar, food for sale and views along the Willamette River. It is 21 and up and departs from the Salmon Street Dock.

www.facebook.com/PulsePDX

80’s Video Dance Attack Halloween Party at Crystal Ballroom October 27th

Big music videos colorful lights and pounding music awaits at this Halloween dance party.

21 and up.

www.crystalballroompdx.com

Fright Night Oct 27-28th

This Halloween Circus features goblins swinging on aerial silks, dancing black light skeletons, a ghost spinning on the trapeze and fairy royalty twirling on aerial straps at Alberta Rose

Theater

www.nighflightaerial.com

Kumoricon Oct 27-29th

This anime convention offers cosplay, gaming, dancing, panels, DJs and a karaoke contest at the Oregon Convention Center.

www.kumoricon.org

5. Portland Erotic Ball October 28th

Crystal Ballroom hosts this racy party with bands, costume contests and over the top adult entertainment. Costume required, 21 and up.

www.portlanderoticball.com

The Midnight Serenader’s Halloween Bash October 28th

Held at The Secret Society, this bash features the Midnight Serenader’s plus the Libertine Belles.

21 and up

www.secretsociety.net

Thrill the World Portland October 28

Practice dancing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in advance and then show up for the event at Irving Park. Free to watch $5 to dance. Ghoulish costume optional.

www.facebook.com/thrilltheworldpdx