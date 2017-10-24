Here’s the Events for this Week

- Rock the Boat October 27th
This Halloween cruise is a costume dance party with a DJ, cash bar, food for sale and views along the Willamette River. It is 21 and up and departs from the Salmon Street Dock.
- 80’s Video Dance Attack Halloween Party at Crystal Ballroom October 27th
Big music videos colorful lights and pounding music awaits at this Halloween dance party.
21 and up.
- Fright Night Oct 27-28th
This Halloween Circus features goblins swinging on aerial silks, dancing black light skeletons, a ghost spinning on the trapeze and fairy royalty twirling on aerial straps at Alberta Rose
Theater
- Kumoricon Oct 27-29th
This anime convention offers cosplay, gaming, dancing, panels, DJs and a karaoke contest at the Oregon Convention Center.
5. Portland Erotic Ball October 28th
Crystal Ballroom hosts this racy party with bands, costume contests and over the top adult entertainment. Costume required, 21 and up.
- The Midnight Serenader’s Halloween Bash October 28th
Held at The Secret Society, this bash features the Midnight Serenader’s plus the Libertine Belles.
21 and up
- Thrill the World Portland October 28
Practice dancing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in advance and then show up for the event at Irving Park. Free to watch $5 to dance. Ghoulish costume optional.
