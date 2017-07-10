Hike! Mount St. Helens – Harry’s Ridge

There’s so much adventure in and around Portland – the Columbia Gorge, the Oregon coast, Mt. Hood national Forest, it’s easy to put off all there is to do and see at Mt. St. Helens. I took a day trip with my crew to check out the Harry’s Ridge hike and it was filled with gorgeous views the entire way.

This 8 mile hike starts on on the NW side of the mountain at the Johnston Ridge Observatory. It’s almost exactly a 2 hour drive from Portland. From the observatory, views are all right there for the taking. But if you don’t want to just drive up but actually want to get set out on foot, it’ll cost $8 to hike in the national forest with those 15 and under are free.

Along the way you’ll have incredible views of the mountain and depending on when you go, some beautiful flowers in bloom filled with vibrant purples, red, yellows, and white colors.

After about 3 miles of fairly flat winding hiking, you’ll make a sharp right and head on up Harry’s Ridge. As you climb up the final mile to the half way point and money shot, you’ll be able to take in Spirit Lake and Mt. Adams to the east. We packed a lunch and hung out on Harry’s Ridge for a few and then headed on back along the same trail that got us there.