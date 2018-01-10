The Hollies Begat Radiohead who Begat Lana Del Rey?

Cross that off my bucket list. I wrote something using the word Begat. Now onward…

I don’t know if you heard the story about Radiohead suing Lana Del Rey over one of her songs sounding much like one of Radiohead’s. So yeah that’s happening. But it gets weirder. The song in question for Radiohead is Lana Del Rey’s Get Free sounding a lot like Creep by Radiohead. Here’s where it gets weirder. Years earlier (In the 90’s) Radiohead gave a portion of their Royalties to the Hollies for the same song sounding a lot like 1972 hit The Air That I Breathe.

Apparently, those cords progressions are very alluring for songwriters.