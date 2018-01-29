Home Energy Report workshop on Wednesday

If you’re planning on selling a single-family home in Portland, you should know about a new requirement. Homeowners are now required to get and disclose a Home Energy Report that estimates the energy-related use, what that energy use costs and solutions that would improve the home’s energy efficiency. Think of it as knowing the MPG on a new vehicle. It’s a great way for home buyers to get information about a particular home’s systems and performance. The new rules are part of an effort to reduce carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2050, outlined by the City of Portland’s 2015 Climate Action Plan. If you’re looking to sell your home soon, there’s a workshop Wednesday, January 31st at the Multnomah Art Center in SW Portland.

