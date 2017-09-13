Hopkins Elementary Compost Club

Hats off to the Compost Club at Hopkins Elementary in Sherwood for setting up composting at their school. It all started when the school did a lunch garbage audit last year and found 30 pounds of compostable products. The students talked about the results and decided to do something about it, that’s how the Compost Club was born. A class of fourth and fifth graders researched the topic, learning the science behind composting and presented their findings to the school, they then worked with all of the students to help them separate the garbage from the organics at lunchtime. The kids learned how to compost properly into bins on school grounds built by a local boy scout troop and have already started using the compost on the school gardens.



