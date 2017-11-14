Just last week I talked about food waste and in particular, food waste coming from homes. Household food waste makes up the largest quantity of food waste generated in the United States. So where’s the problem? How are we generating so much waste? The Natural Resources Defense Council who did the study found that 35% is considered ‘inedible parts’ and 5% is oil/grease, but nearly a quarter of household waste is ‘prepared foods and leftovers’ and the remaining 37% is a combination of produce, baked goods, meat and dairy, snacks and dry food. Food that shouldn’t go to waste. Researchers from the NRDC believe the aversion to eating leftovers is a cultural thing and that there’s a stigma around it. If you find you’re throwing away a lot of leftovers, consider packaging it up in portion sizes. Then take those to work for lunch. Or designate one day out of the week as leftovers night.

