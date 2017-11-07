Do you pay attention to the food you waste at home or just figure what you’re throwing away or composting doesn’t really add up to much. Turns out household food waste accounts for the largest quantity of food waste generated in the U.S. A report from the Natural Resources Defense Council studied three major cities, Nashville, Denver and New York City and found that 40% of food sold goes to waste. Restaurants and caterers were second behind households for the amount of food they waste, followed by food manufacturing and processing facilities, distributors and elementary schools. The NRDC’s study also found that food wasted per capita was 3.5 pounds per person per week and an average of 68% of all food wasted was potentially edible. Something to chew on.

