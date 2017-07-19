How to be an ethical omnivore

Confession, I like meat. I admire my friends who are vegetarian and vegan, but it’s not a lifestyle I can maintain because, here’s another confession, I’m a picky eater. So as an omnivore, I’m conscious about what I buy. I eat far more chicken than red meat, but whatever I buy at the store is local, organic and grass-fed. I’ve thought about crowdsourcing the meat we buy from a local rancher, that’s a great way to support the farming community. Co-ops and farmers markets are also good choices. And if you eat fish, download the Seafood Watch app to find sustainable seafood options.

