How to clean pillows

It’s spring cleaning time in my house and we usually work from the bedrooms on out. Pillows often get overlooked, but they need to be cleaned too. If you’ve got a feather, down or polyester pillow, you can put it in the washing machine. This is one exception I make when it comes to water temperature. I do use warm or hot water on pillows. Dry the pillows on low heat and use at least two dryer balls, but I don’t recommend tennis balls. And make sure the pillows are completely dry. If you have a memory foam pillow, sprinkle it with baking soda and leave it in the sunshine all day.

