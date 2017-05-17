Huck The Roof Dog!

I love this so much! The Internet is falling in love with an adorable dog named Huckleberry who likes to spend his time perched on the roof his owner’s house.

Naturally, anyone seeing #HuckTheRoofDog might be concerned about the pooch’s safety, but his owner posted a note on the front of the house explaining that he is

The note reads, “Don’t be alarmed! Huckleberry is living up to his name and learned how to jump on our roof from the back yard. We never leave him in the back yard without someone being at home. We appreciate your concern but please do not knock on our door… we know he’s up there! But please feel free to take pictures of him and share with the world!”