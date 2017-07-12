Human Chain Saves Family From Drowning

Dozens of beach-goers formed a human chain about 300 feet long to save a family from drowning in Panama City, Florida on Saturday.

Two young boys were swimming in the water when they got caught in a rip current and were unable to return to shore. Their mother and grandmother swam out to get them, but they too got caught in the current. Others heard their calls for help and tried to fight the current to save them but also became stuck. So approximately 80 people on the beach joined hands and formed a human chain that extended hundreds of feet into the water to reach the stranded swimmers and safely pull them back to the beach.