I AM NOT GRUMPY

I was listening to Corey and Mitch Friday morning and Corey remarked that I didn’t like much. Holidays, sporting events, something, something… frankly I glazed over a bit thinking about that.

Sure I’m not crazy about what Christmas has turned into. It seems more like a ploy to keep the economy going in the 4th quarter.

Sporting events. Let me get this straight. You want me to support the school I went to by watching guys in padding work on creating a future brain damage as they move an oblong ball up and down the field? The school already got my support as I left tons of money in tuition over 4 years.

Hey, there’s plenty of things I love. Here is a list that makes me smile!

My dogs. They are two sweet rescue pups that make my life worth living. They are also cuddle meisters.

My wife: She’s not the number one on this list but our two four leggeds are pretty terrific. Hey, my wife is in the top portion of this list! Get over it. She and I have talked about this. She agrees as I am also her number two… maybe three after her 78 Super Bettle convertible. She loves that car (rolling deathtrap).

Hiking. All four of us. The Pacific North West is great for that.

The Pacific North West. I’ve been trying to move here for years. Either there wasn’t a suitable job or I was stuck in a contract. I’m just glad to finally be here now.

Pizza. Nuff said. The best food ever invented by humans with opposable thumbs. Sure Seran wrap and breath mints are good inventions as well. But pizza is pretty satisfying.

The music sensibilities on KINK. It’s not pop radio. If it was it would more popular. The masses don’t necessarily listen to KINK. That’s why people like you are so cool.

That’s the top 5 or so. They are by far the best things in life. Other items on the list include.

A good pair of jeans, vacations, occasionally bowling, Honda Elements, shoes, Netflix, down jackets, woodworking, books, iPhone and Mac Book, the beach, sci-fy flicks, and this country… in spite of the current maladies and histrionics.

So there. Stuff to smile about! 🙂

