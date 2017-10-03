I forgot that!

I am currently at Cannon Beach hanging with some friends. I was on the phone last night with my wife talking the facts of the day and it came to me that I had met and interviewed Tom Petty a couple times. Nice to have that memory back.

The meeting that mattered most to me happened in 1990 at an NBC press junket where you’d meet various stars and luminaries talking about their various projects. Oldsters like Bob Hope and Steve Allen and Bobbie Sherman, blah blah blah. And then a cavalcade of new project and faces that included something called Seinfeld.

Amongst it all was Tom Petty.

Besides talking to Bob Hope about entertaining troops, Road Pictures with Bing Crosby, etc, etc there was the chance to talk about something I really cared about, music. Tom Petty music.

At this point in his career, Tom was talking about the Traveling Wilburys. Those conversations lead to what and who he was influenced by while building his career in Gainsville Florida. I’m guessing that if he wasn’t working with his heroes in the Wilburys he probably wouldn’t have talked about this subject. I had interviewed him briefly 3 years earlier and though he was nice he was a bit guarded about subjects like music influence.

Some of the bands I remember him talking about were the Byrds, The Beatles, Clapton, Dylan, The Stones, Beachboys, Chuck Berry and few others I can’t quite remember.

I’ve included a Spotify playlist of songs I remember Tom talking about that touched him and made want to do more in music.

I have that interview with Tom on a cassette tape in a storage unit in Salt Lake City, Utah. I’ll have to find that the next time I’m down there trying to get my life decluttered.



There were more songs but I simply can’t remember them. 🙁

Music and the people who perform it affects each of us differently.

This one hits me hardest.

sd