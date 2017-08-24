IGA installs a garden roof

When a grocery store in Montreal was about to be built, they were told that they needed to install a green roof on their 25,000 square foot roof. IGA supermarket went big, they built an organic garden on the roof. They now grow 30 kinds of vegetables watered by the stores dehumidification system. IGA employs two people who tend the produce and package them for sale, how’s that for locally grown. The rooftop also features eight beehives that produce 600 jars of honey, also sold at the store. They planted wildflowers to act as a deterrent to insect pests and hope to eventually start selling the rooftop-grown fresh-cut flowers too. Since the garden insulates the roof, IGA has also noticed a decrease in energy costs.

https://www.treehugger.com/green-food/supermarket-montreal-opens-huge-organic-rooftop-garden.html