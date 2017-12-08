I’ve had enough of TRUMPisms, Roy Moore and the rest, Michael Flynn, North Korea, tax reform, mass shootings, and odd weather… to name a few.

It’s all a bit much.

So I like to divert my focus to other more superfluous thoughts.

Like, like…making lists. That ought to keep my mind occupied.

Here is my list of 25 bands whose albums would keep me happy if stuck on the proverbial desert island.

The Beatles – White Album, Sgt Peppers, Abby Road

The National – Sleep Well Beast, Trouble Will Find Me

The Rolling Stones – Some Girls, Exile on Mainstreet

Tom Petty – Tom Petty, Full Moon Fever, Damn The Torpedoes

Kinks – To The Bone

Decemberists – What a Terrible World, The King is Dead, The Crane Wife

Arcade Fire – Neon Bible, The Suburbs

The Shins – Chutes Too Narrow, Wincing The Night Away

Band of Horses – Everything All The Time, Cease to Begin

Elton John, Madman Across The Water, Tumbleweed Connection, Honkey Chateau, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Carole King – Tapestry

Donovan – Greatest Hits

Bob Dylan – Blood On The Tracks

Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Bookends

Blue Oyster Cult – Agents of Fortune

The Verve – Urban Hymns

The Cure – Disintegration, Wish

The Smiths – Meat Is Murder

James – James

Damn it! 25 is not even close to enough! And besides, if I did have my favorite playback device how would I power it after the initial battery power gave out!

I m frustrated again. Erfffffffff.

My next list. How to generate electric power on a desert island.