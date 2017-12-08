I’ve had enough of TRUMPisms, Roy Moore and the rest, Michael Flynn, North Korea, tax reform, mass shootings, and odd weather… to name a few.
It’s all a bit much.
So I like to divert my focus to other more superfluous thoughts.
Like, like…making lists. That ought to keep my mind occupied.
Here is my list of 25 bands whose albums would keep me happy if stuck on the proverbial desert island.
The Beatles – White Album, Sgt Peppers, Abby Road
The National – Sleep Well Beast, Trouble Will Find Me
The Rolling Stones – Some Girls, Exile on Mainstreet
Tom Petty – Tom Petty, Full Moon Fever, Damn The Torpedoes
Kinks – To The Bone
Decemberists – What a Terrible World, The King is Dead, The Crane Wife
Arcade Fire – Neon Bible, The Suburbs
The Shins – Chutes Too Narrow, Wincing The Night Away
Band of Horses – Everything All The Time, Cease to Begin
Elton John, Madman Across The Water, Tumbleweed Connection, Honkey Chateau, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Carole King – Tapestry
Donovan – Greatest Hits
Bob Dylan – Blood On The Tracks
Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Bookends
Blue Oyster Cult – Agents of Fortune
The Verve – Urban Hymns
The Cure – Disintegration, Wish
The Smiths – Meat Is Murder
James – James
Damn it! 25 is not even close to enough! And besides, if I did have my favorite playback device how would I power it after the initial battery power gave out!
I m frustrated again. Erfffffffff.
My next list. How to generate electric power on a desert island.