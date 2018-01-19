I’m no lawyer but…

Even I know that this Hotel was fishing with tainted bait. In the world of copyrights, patents, and service-marks nobody gets away with much if anything. Seriously, this really happened. WE (KINK) gets busted if we use a photo in our posts that we don’t have the rights for. What were the chances that this hotel was going to get away impinging on a name that was created by one of the biggest bands ever? Well, they are. One out of 3 households still has a copy of the Eagles greatest hits somewhere in the house. Maybe the attic?

Eagles Settle Lawsuit Over Hotel California Name https://t.co/hguXeDQxOT — @vinylradar (@vinylradar) January 19, 2018