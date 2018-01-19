I’m no lawyer but…
By Sean Demery
|
Jan 19, 2018 @ 2:41 PM

Even I know that this Hotel was fishing with tainted bait.  In the world of copyrights, patents, and service-marks nobody gets away with much if anything.  Seriously, this really happened.  WE (KINK) gets busted if we use a photo in our posts that we don’t have the rights for.  What were the chances that this hotel was going to get away impinging on a name that was created by one of the biggest bands ever?  Well, they are.  One out of 3 households still has a copy of the Eagles greatest hits somewhere in the house.  Maybe the attic?

 

