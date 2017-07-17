It’s impossible. I Tried. It ain’t happening!

Got this text message on Friday. “Trying to figure you out. What are your favorite bands and albums?”

Oh great this’ll make for a boring post, text only post. But hey I’ll make a list. Who better equipped to know what matters to me than me? Right? Maybe if you’re totally bored and stumble across this post you may or may not agree on my lists worth. Music is very personal and varys emotional values you assign to music. It’s really (really) different to everybody. Here’s mine in no particular order:

Dark Side Of The Moon – Pink Floyd, Pet Sounds – Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On, Nevermind – Nirvana, In Rainbows – Radiohead, Meat is Murder – The Smiths, R.E.M. – Document, Tumbleweed Connection – Elton John, Never Mind The Bullocks – Sex Pistols, RAMONES – RAMONES, Tapestry – Carol King, Sticky Fingers -Rolling Stones, Joshua Tree – U2, Urban Hymns – The Verve, Rolling Stone – Exile On Main Street, Live At The Apollo- James Brown, Born To Run – Bruce Springsteen, Abbey Road – Beatles, White Album – Beatles, Lost in a Dream – War On Drugs, Zenyatta Mondatta – Police, London Calling – The Clash, Sgt. Pepper – Beatles, This Years Model – Elvis Costello, Harvest – Neil Young, Actung Baby – U2, Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, New Beginnings – Tracy Chapman, In My Tribe – 10,000 Maniacs, Black Sabath – Paranoid, Wincing The Night Away – Shins, Radiohead – The Bends, Arcade Fire – Neon Bible, August and Everything After – Counting Crows, Diamond Dogs – David Bowie, Only By Night – Kings of Leon, IV- Led Zeppelin, Graceland – Paul Simon, Us –Peter Gabriel, Murmur – R.E.M., They Want My Soul – Spoon, Talking Book – Stevie Wonder, Let It Be – Beatles, Combat Rock – Clash, King is Dead – Decemberists, Rolling Stones – Some Girls, Chutes Too Narrow – Shins, What a Terrible World – Decemberists, Trouble Will Find Me – The National, Bringing Down The Horse – Wallflowers, Damn The Torpedoes – Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Lost in a Dream – War On Drugs, U2 – Boy.

I found it impossible to get it down to 5, 10 or even 25 artists/albums that mattered. Try this for yourself. It’s next to impossible! Impossible I tell you!!!