Before Portland adopted curbside composting and I didn’t have backyard composting, I would occasionally take kitchen scraps, dig a hole and put them in the dirt. I didn’t know this had a name, but it’s called in-situ composting. In-situ composting is a great way to deal with spent crops, you can just add them to the soil and the nutrients will help build the soil up for next season. Even though we have composting curbside, I still sometimes put vegetable peels, carrot tops, apple cores and other items that break down quickly in my garden beds.

