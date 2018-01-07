Innovation to cut plastic waste

Plastics are a huge problem, according to the Plastic Pollution Coalition, 33 % of all plastics are used just once and thrown away. And it’s now predicted that by 2050 the oceans will contain more plastic than fish by weight. The obvious solution is to use alternatives to plastics, be it utensils, straws, bags and containers. But innovation has its place too. an Indonesian company called Evoware has produced seaweed-based packaging that’s not only 100% biodegradable but edible too. Indonesia is the largest seaweed producing country and the company is attacking not just the plastic waste that comes from food and beverage packaging, but also helping those farmers that suffer poverty-related difficulties.

https://www.treehugger.com/clean-technology/company-turns-seaweed-edible-biodegradable-packaging.html