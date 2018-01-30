Introducing: The Love Shack Shake

The B-52’s and the Shake Shack restaurant chain will introduce the Love Shack Shake next month. The “strawberry blonde milkshake topped with whipped cream and glitter sprinkles” will be available from February 9th through the 18th at select Shake Shack locations in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Since there is no Shake Shack in Portland, we’re out of luck.

But this did get me thinking about other food tie-ins for KINK artists.

Here is the start of my list:

Sting’s Fields of (Yukon) Gold (French Fries)

U2’s Combo #one

Coldplay’s Yellow Squash

Alice Merton’s No Roots Beer

Have any better ideas? Hit me up cort@kink.fm