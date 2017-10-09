It Happened This Week

October 9th, 1940 John Winston Lennon is born in Liverpool, England. The “Winston” comes from British Prime Minister Winston Churchill – John would later add “Ono” to his middle name in honor of Yoko.

October 9th, 1986 On what would have been John Lennon’s 45th birthday, a section of Central Park in New York City is christened “Strawberry Fields” in his memory. It’s still busy today.



October 10th, 2007 Radiohead takes an innovative approach with the release of their seventh studio album, In Rainbows, by offering it as a pay-what-you-want download. Most people pay nothing for the download, but the album still fares well – better, in fact, than the previous Hail to the Thief.

October 11th, 1991 Apple Computers reaches an agreement with The Beatles’ Apple Corps, paying $26.5 million for the rights to run music software – an update to their 1981 deal that prohibited the computer maker from selling anything music-related. The deal is revised from time to time as Apple Computer makes music a major part of their business.

October 12th, 1997 John Denver, an avid amateur pilot who loves flying experimental aircraft, is the victim of a fatal plane crash. The airplane he flies has a fuel selection valve behind the pilot’s head, forcing him to balance on the right rudder in order to switch tanks. That day, Denver leaves the airport with less fuel than he should have. He hits the right rudder when attempting to switch tanks, causing him to plow into the Pacific Ocean.

October 13th, 1941 Paul Simon is born in Newark, New Jersey. He meets his longtime music partner, Art Garfunkel when they both perform in a school production of Alice in Wonderland for their sixth-grade graduation. They would become Simon & Garfunkel.

October 15th, 2007 The Tom Petty documentary film, Running Down A Dream, debuts at the New York Film Festival.

October 16th, 1969 The University of Michigan student newspaper publishes a satirical story called “McCartney Dead; New Evidence Brought to Light,” which adds to the rumors that Paul McCartney is dead. That rumor persists to this very day. Apparently, McCartney still finds this amusing.