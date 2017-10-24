It happened today…

October 24th, 2006, Forbes.com revealed that Kurt Cobain had overtaken Elvis Presley as the highest-earning dead celebrity. Cobain’s work earned $50m in the 12 months to October 2006, compared with Presley’s $42m. Former Beatle John Lennon earned $35m. Amazing how owning the rights to someone famous is so lucrative. Time to buy another Lennon shirt.

October 24th, 1936, Born on this day, Bill Wyman, bass, The Rolling Stones Quit The Stones in 1993, He now tours with his backing band, The Rhythm Kings, which has featured Albert Lee and Georgie Fame.

October 24th, 1959, Weird Al Yankovic is born. Purportedly to a human mother. Think about it. All those parody songs. He has more Grammy’s than most. 15 nominations, four wins.

October 24th, 1980The Guinness Book of World Records presents Paul McCartney with a special rhodium album for being the best-selling songwriter in the history of recorded music, having written 43 platinum songs and sold over 100 million records. Imagine that. OK, I just did. Now back to my sad life already in progress.