Jack White says NO PHONES FOR YOU!

Jack White is banning the use of phones at his upcoming tour which includes a stop at The Veterans Memorial Coliseum on August 11th.

A statement announced that the shows would be “phone-free”, confirming: “No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed”.

“We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON,” the statement adds.

“Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse.”

“For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that. Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive. Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience.”