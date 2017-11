When Ryan Adams first heard Phoebe Bridgers he immediately took her under his wing, got her into his personal studio, and showed Bridgers how to make a proper song on record. She was in Portland at least 3 times in the last year. She played the Zoo with Conor Oberst, opened up for The War On Drugs at the Schnitzer, and took time out for a privileged few for a performance in our KINK live studio.

Bridgers released her debut STRANGERS IN THE ALPS in September.