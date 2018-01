You’ve been hearing from Van William with ‘Revolution‘ on KINK but there’s always more where that came from. More coming in the form of ‘Before I Found You’, a much different sound from the one we play featuring First Aid Kit.

Speaking of, William is coming to play in the KINK live studio while on tour with First Aid Kit. Van Plays the Live studio Friday January 26th at 12 noon and play the Roseland Theater that night as well.