John Lennon just hit me
By Sean Demery
|
Oct 10, 2017 @ 11:50 AM

It was only last night on my ride home on the Orange line that it hit me.

John Lennon was a major influence on me and probably you.  It was his birthday yesterday October 9th.  He would have been 77 had he not been struck down.

I’m in the right age group where his passing would indirectly affect me.  Well, it did.  John singularly and with the Beatles was the soundtrack of my youth.  For better or worse his views also gave me pause to think or reflect.  Let’s face it, soundtracks and icons do shape a bit of who we are.

December 8, 1980, I was driving in the desert when I heard the news of his passing/murder. I had to pull over and collect myself for a bit.

I’d be interested if John’s passing affected you.   sean@kink.fm

