Join the KINK team for the annual EcoChallenge

We’re about 3 weeks away from the annual Northwest Earth Institute’s EcoChallenge. With the idea that small actions add up to real change, the EcoChallenge draws people from across the country who are interested in taking on a challenge for two weeks. You could source 3 meals a week from local producers, do an audit of toxic cleaners in your house, use reusable water bottles, drive less by using transit or biking for part of your commute or replace manual thermostats before winter. I’m putting together a team made up of the KINK Community. Want to join my team? Take action in your life and inspire those around you to make sustainable changes in their life.

https://2017.ecochallenge.org/