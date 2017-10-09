Join KINK’s EcoChallenge team

This year I made a resolution to buy no new clothes, even secondhand items. I broke my resolution about 5 months in when I bought a pair jeans of specifically made for bike riding. Since then I’ve bought a few tops at a secondhand store. Buying a half dozen items in 10 months isn’t bad, but I wanted to refocus my efforts so one of my challenges for the EcoChallenge is to buy only food and water for two weeks. You don’t have to pick something that drastic to join the KINK EcoChallenge team. You can challenge yourself to pick any sustainable habit, one person on our team is committed going for a daily walk, another is focusing on eating more fruits and veggies and some are choosing to watch a documentary.

https://2017.ecochallenge.org/dashboards/teams/kink-fm