Join KINK’s EcoChallenge team!

We’re 9 days away from the kick off of the EcoChallenge. For two weeks participants take a pledge or two to adopt sustainable habits into their daily lives. I’ve put together a KINK team and inviting the KINK Community to join me starting October 11th. There are dozens of suggested EcoChallenges or you can create one to fit your goal. Some will unplug from electronics and get into nature, others have pledged to bring their reusables to the coffee shop and grocery store, and some will go meatless. Want to join our team?

https://2017.ecochallenge.org/dashboards/teams/kink-fm