If you love Pop Tarts AND you love Jolly Rancher candies, you just might love this: Jolly Rancher Pop Tarts! They will come in your favorite Jolly Ranchers flavors like watermelon, green apple, and cherry. According to Kellogg’s, “Pop-Tarts is bringing you a sweet and sour experience unlike any other with a flavor mashup for the ages.” They will be available later this month and for a limited time running through the summer.

-Mitch-