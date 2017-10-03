It just got harder to recycle plastic

If you tried taking plastics to Far West Recycling or New Seasons over the past couple of weeks you got a shock because they stopped taking plastics that don’t go curbside. The international plastics markets have been hit by China’s decision to close their borders to recycling from overseas. Plastics are, unfortunately everywhere but you do have the power to do something about it. First and foremost, reduce the amount of plastics you bring into your house. Do you need salad mix in a hard plastic box, baked goods in a clamshell or, a plastic tray of vegetables? There are alternatives and if you’re grocery store doesn’t have very many, speak up and ask them to package their products more responsibly.

Tips for reducing plastic use: http://www.greeneducationfoundation.org/nationalgreenweeksub/waste-reduction-tips/tips-to-use-less-plastic.html

Background on the National Sword: http://www.plasticsnews.com/article/20170710/NEWS/170719989/chinas-crackdown-could-mean-opportunity-for-us-recyclers

https://resource-recycling.com/plastics/2017/05/24/national-sword-upending-exports/